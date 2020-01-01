Residents across the Burnham-On-Sea area have marked the start of 2020 with a night of celebrations.

Over 170 people crowded into Burnham’s Lakeside Holiday Park for its annual New Year’s Eve family party, which was a sell-out.

And over 150 people also saw in the New Year at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club where a party with live music and entertainment was well supported.

Burnham’s Victoria Hotel hosted the final gig by Burnham rock group The Ginger Hitlas, while a big crowd headed to Rookery Manor for a sell-out music event.

And over 100 people attended a New Year’s Eve party at Brean Leisure Park’s country club where the audience enjoyed a meal and live music leading up to the all-important chimes of Big Ben.