Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are flying the England flag this weekend to support the country’s football team ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 final.

The flags have been raised in support of the team by the Town Council on Burnham’s town flag pole in Old Station Approach, pictured here, and in Highbridge’s Market Street.

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We know many local people will be watching the big game, cheering on our national team.”

“The Town Council is showing its support by raising the flags for such an historic match. I remember celebrating the last big win in 1966 and hope we will be doing the same on Sunday night!”

Meanwhile, several shops and businesses in Burnham-On-Sea have decorated their windows. Among them is the YMCA shop in Burnham High Street, pictured below, which has an England theme ahead of the big game.