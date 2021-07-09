A new project has been launched to help people gain confidence to get back outdoors and to move more.

The ‘Get Outside in Somerset’ project is a joint initiative from Somerset Activity and Sport Partnership (SASP), The Community Council for Somerset (CCS), Spark Somerset, and Somerset Wildlife Trust, funded by Somerset County Council Public Health.

Being outside brings huge benefits for physical and mental health, but for a large majority of people, the Covid-19 pandemic has created many barriers to getting outside. It has seen an unprecedented disruption to people’s lives and has had an impact on people’s engagement in physical activity.

A spokesman says: “There are so many ways you can take advantage of the benefits of nature, from spending time with family and having fun with friends, to enjoying the fresh air, scenery and embracing the weather.”

“Find the time to venture outside and you will reap the health benefits of the outdoors, alleviate stress and aid relaxation.”

“From spending time with family and having fun with friends in the garden, to enjoying the scenery and embracing the weather on our rolling hills, we’re all about simple ways to get outside in Somerset.”

See more details at https://getoutsideinsomerset.co.uk/