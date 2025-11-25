Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts shine at Monarchs annual competition

Young gymnasts from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are celebrating success after taking part in Monarchs Gymnastics’ annual club competition.

More than 150 members competed throughout the day at the Monarchs Gymnastics Club, with many taking part in their very first competition – some as young as four years old.

The event saw children across a wide range of age groups and levels showcase their skills, with medals awarded to the top performers.

In the age 4 category, Ivy impressed at Level 1, while Samuel took first place in Level 2 ahead of Oakley, Leliana, Elliot, Robyn and Jaxon. Among the five-year-olds, Sophia won Level 2, followed by Grayce and Cecilia, while Ebony claimed victory in Level 3 with Ella in second and Maeve and Maddison sharing third.

The age 6 competitions saw Esme Frost finish first in Level 2, Evelyn triumph in Level 3, Lauralee take Level 4, and Lottie shine at Level 5. In the age 7 groups, Kit performed strongly at Level 1, Rose won Level 3, Martha secured Level 4, and Amie topped Level 5.

Moving into the older categories, Holy and Isabelle represented the age 8 group at Levels 3 and 4 respectively, while Miya won Level 5 ahead of Milly. Grace T took first place in the age 9 Level 3 competition, with Evie-Grace winning Level 5. Amelia impressed in the age 10–11 Level 3 category, while Lola Porter secured victory at Level 4.

Organisers praised the dedication of the young gymnasts and the support of their families, noting the enthusiasm and talent on display throughout the day.

Monarchs Gymnastics continues to provide opportunities for children of all ages to develop their skills, with the annual competition a highlight of the club’s calendar.

Pictured: Competitors at the competition (Photos from Monarchs Gymnastics Club)