Berrow Conservation Group to host special Berrow dunes meeting tonight

Berrow Conservation Group will hold a special open meeting this evening (Tuesday, November 25th) with the focus on Berrow Dunes.

Julia Kennaby, the lead Ranger at the reserve, will be the guest speaker.

She will outline the achievements made at Berrow Dunes Local Nature Reserve over the past year and share plans for the coming year ahead.

Julia will be joined by her two rangers, Lydia and Erika, who have been working closely on conservation projects across the site.

The meeting begins at 7.30pm at Berrow Village Hall. Entry is £2 for members and £5 for non-members, with refreshments available. Organisers say all are welcome to attend.

Berrow Dunes, located behind Berrow Beach, are recognised as both a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a Local Nature Reserve.

The dunes form one of Somerset’s most important coastal habitats, home to a wide variety of plants, insects, and birds. They also feature rare dune slacks and grasslands, and act as a vital natural defence against flooding from the Severn Estuary.

The Conservation Group says tonight’s meeting will be a chance for residents and visitors to learn more about the ecological importance of the dunes and how ongoing work is helping to protect them for future generations.