NHS flags were raised in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to thank key workers as part of the NHS Social Care and Frontline Workers Day on Monday (July 5th).

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council joined in with the day’s celebrations by raising flags at the town flag poles in Burnham next to the Old Station Approach and in Highbridge’s Market Street.

Separately, a piece of sand art was unveiled on Brean Beach by a team from the Community Council for Somerset to honour the county’s key workers.

To find out more about NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers Day, visit: www.nhsfrontlineday.org