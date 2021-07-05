Somerset Day flag

Shops in Highbridge town centre are to be given a £15,000 boost after town councillors this week approved the launch of a new project.

A new shop front improvement grant scheme is to be launched in Highbridge by the Town Council, replicating the successful scheme that started in Burnham-On-Sea in May, as reported here.

It will provide funding for shop owners towards the cost of new shopfronts in a bid to smarten up the town centre.

At a meeting on Monday evening (July 5th), Highbridge Cllr Mike Murphy proposed that the scheme be launched along the lines of the Burnham scheme as a “levelling up”.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey said he “completely agrees” with the scheme being extended to Highbridge town centre.

Cllr Andy Hodge added: “After seeing the successful uptake of the scheme in Burnham, I think it would be fair to offer the same opportunity to Highbridge. We should be offering both towns the same opportunity to help their High Streets after a difficult year.”

CIL funds – a levy that local authorities can choose to charge on new developments in their area – will be used to fund the scheme.

 
