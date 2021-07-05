A Crufts-winning Burnham-On-Sea dog and his owner are celebrating this week after a pet food firm named him as an ambassador.

Vanessa Holbrow, known as Ness, and her re-homed Border Terrier, Sir Jack Spratticus, won the Crufts Friends for Life award in 2018, as we reported here.

Ness, pictured above in an archive photo with Jack, has previously credited her dog with saving her life as she battled various mental health problems.

Now, The Dog Treat Company has recognised Sir Jack’s role by naming him as one of their ambassadors.

A spokeswoman from The Dog Treat Company says: “In today’s world so many people are facing many challenges and this was something we considered when choosing our ambassadors.”

“We were inspired with Ness and her dog, Sir Jack Spratticus, who has helped her through a difficult time.”

“We felt that Jack would be a great role model for many other people facing similar positions and we want to support them where we can.”

Ness thanked the company, saying it is a “great honour” for Jack to be chosen, adding: “May be it is because of his good looks — so says Jack! It is an opportunity for Jack to pose for more photos and provide honest feedback! But I’ve told him he’ll need to learn some new tricks if he’s to savour any of The Dog Treat Company’s treats!”