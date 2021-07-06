Community groups in Somerset that help local people look after their hearts can now apply for a regional grant up to £10,000, thanks to national charity Heart Research UK and Subway.

The Heart Research UK and Subway Healthy Heart Grant is available for new and innovative projects that promote healthy hearts and reduce the risk of heart disease in the community. The deadline for applying is 5pm on Monday the 12th July.

Projects should deliver health initiatives such as cooking skills and healthy eating and should encourage people to get more active and promote positive mental wellbeing.

The £10,000 has been raised locally in Subway® stores throughout the region. Previous grantees in the region have included the Bristol Flyers, who ran basketball sessions with local children.

In response to the pandemic, Heart Research UK have adapted the criteria for their Healthy Heart grants. They will accept applications for projects which can be delivered remotely or with social distancing measures in place. This year they are also accepting applications for the funding of equipment only.

Kate Bratt-Farrar, Chief Executive of Heart Research UK, said: “Through our partnership with Subway®, we hope to encourage people all across the country to make healthier choices and give them practical help to do so. This grant is available to ensure everyone can benefit from a healthier, happier and longer life.

“We’re looking for new and innovative projects that really have an impact, especially if they aim to improve the health of at risk or hard to reach communities. We’re really grateful to the many customers and staff at Subway® stores who have raised the money to make this possible.”

The deadline for applying is the 12th of July 2021 and can be done by visiting https://heartresearch.org.uk/ healthy-heart-grants/. For more information, please call 0113 234 7474 or email healthyheartgrants@ heartresearch.org.uk