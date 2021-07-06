Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey has welcomed the Prime Minister’s plans to lift all remaining Covid restrictions on July 19th.

At a Downing Street briefing, Boris Johnson said the government was looking to “move away from legal restrictions” and would instead allow people “to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus”.

Burnham’s MP James Heappey says: “I very much welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to plan to lift all remaining restrictions on July 19th. Now that the vaccination rate has reached such levels it is time for us to open up our economy and learn to live with coronavirus.”

“I know that some people will be concerned over the lifting of these measures but with vaccinations and individual decisions over social distancing, it is still in the gift of individuals to protect themselves as much as they wish.”

Confirmation of the lifting of restrictions and guidance won’t actually happen until 12 July.