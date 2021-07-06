Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to connect to nature by attending a ‘Mindfulness on the Coast’ session in Berrow this coming weekend.

The first free session is on Sunday 11th July form 11am-2pm and involves gentle walking, mindfulness, tai chi & meditation.

A spokesman says: “With Berrow Dunes and Bridgwater Bay as our setting, join mindfulness and well-being coach, Venetia Moore, and Somerset’s Brilliant Coast Project Manager, Mark Ward, for some gentle walking, mindfulness, tai chi and meditation to explore our connection with our natural world and how it can give us hope in these challenging times of climate and ecological crises.”

“This four-hour session is based around wellbeing Shibashi movements, body work techniques and relaxations for inner and outer connection to ourselves and nature; interwoven with the ‘Work that Reconnects’ Active Hope process developed by environmental activist Joanna Macey.”

“To benefit most from this event participants are asked to come with an open heart and mind and a willingness to share. The session is open to anyone of 16 years or older.”

Only people pre-registered via Eventbrite will be allowed to participate. See the link below.

Click here for more details.