Burnham-On-Sea cyclist Carol Roberts is taking on a 600km cycling challenge this month in aid of a breast cancer support charity.

She hopes to raise as much as possible for Breast Cancer Now after several close friends suffered from breast cancer.

“It is an important cause for me,” she says. “The challenge is to complete 600km in the month of July and raise awareness for breast cancer which can affect both men and women.”

“I have friends who have gone through chemo and radiotherapy and have been given the all clear after their treatment and I feel very fortunate to be able to help in a small way to raise funds.”

“Having recently rediscovered my love of cycling, I hope to do the distance before the end of July.”

“There is no set route but just the distance. There are so many who have joined this challenge from all over the country it’s amazing.”

Breast Cancer Now is available for anyone affected by breast cancer the whole way through, “providing support for today and hope for the future.”