A new Learning Lodge has been opened at Pawlett Primary School Academy to provide a quiet environment for learning.

The new facilities feature sensory plants, a hexagonal features like bees’ honeycomb and is a wonderful, quiet environment for learning.

At the back of the lodge is a sensory garden, full of plants and wildlife growing freely. There are also several beanbags for comfort.

It supports all subjects including English, maths, religious education, computing, science and more.

Principal Emma Barker said “The Learning Lodge is a brilliant and really special extra outside learning space.”

“It is completely unlike any normal classroom – pupils and staff alike are absolutely thrilled.”

“It is comfortable and cosy and allows us even more to work and play outside.”

Mrs Barker added: “Everything we do is to help pupils on their learning journey – this is a magnificent addition to that.“

It is part of The Priory Learning Trust and has its own Jill Dando News Centre for pupils.