Burnham-On-Sea’s MP has this week welcomed new legislation in the House of Commons to tackle illegal encampments.

On Monday (July 5th), the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill was voted on by MPs which included legislation to tackle encampments.

After years of consultation, during which MP James Heappey says he raised the concerns of local residents, and Burnham was also referenced as a case study in the consultation document, the Bill has now passed its third reading in Parliament.

The key piece of this legislation is the duly supported new law of illegal trespass which will make illegal encampments a criminal matter rather than a civil one.

Mr Heappey told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A small group of us started talking about the illegal trespass law three or four years ago, motivated by the constant challenges of illegal encampments in our constituencies.”

“I promised to deliver legislative change and I am delighted that the Commons has now voted to support this important law.”

“I would like to thank all of the resident groups and local councils for their support on this journey.”

The Police and Crime Bill will now be voted on by the House of Lords in the coming weeks.