Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Poppy Appeal launched on Saturday (24th October) with collections now underway across the two towns with the aim of exceeding last year’s total of over £31,000.

Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion is overseeing the annual appeal, which runs for two weeks.

A team of volunteers have begun selling poppies at Burnham’s Tesco store and Highbridge’s Aldi supermarket, with extra safety Covid safety measures in place including face masks, gloves and social distancing.

The appeal was launched at Burnham-On-Sea’s Royal British Legion branch in Victoria Street on Saturday by members of the Burnham Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, including organisers Ruth and John Crosby.

Organiser Ruth Crosby told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “With Covid, it’s a very different collection this year – we don’t have enough volunteers to sell poppies at Burnham’s Lidl or B&M stores.”

“The local cadet groups are unable to collect this year, which is a big setback for us as they often raise over £2,000, but we are just pleased to be able to go ahead with the poppy appeal on a smaller scale.”

“It’s such an important time of the year for the Royal British Legion and for local people who pay their respects to the fallen.”

She added her thanks to Clare Constance who has created poppy-themed face masks which are being sold to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal, and to local people who have created fabric poppies. These are on sale in the Legion shop in Victoria Street daily from 10am-3pm during the two week Popy Appeal.

Last year, the 2019 Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Poppy Appeal raised £31,016 and it’s hoped a large amount will be collected this year despite the changes.

Collectors are still being sought for this year and helpers can get in touch by contacting Burnham-On-Sea.com.