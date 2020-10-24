Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church is set to provide free packed lunches to schoolchildren in the town over the half-term holiday.

It comes after MPs last week voted against extending free school meals across the UK through the holidays for those families struggling with financial problems during the Covid pandemic.

“We at Burnham Baptist Church would love to help any parent or carer who is struggling to provide lunch for their primary-school-age children during the half-term holidays,” says a spokesman.

“In the first instance, we would like to include Burnham Infants School, St Joseph’s Primary School, St Andrews Junior School and Highbridge’s Churchfield School pupils.”

“We would be happy to deliver a packed lunch within the Burnham area each day during the holiday.”

“We can’t guarantee how comprehensive or nutritious the packed lunch will be but it should be better than no help at all.”

“This will be a confidential arrangement so please feel free to contact us on (01278) 787731, or email us at bosbapnews @Gmail.com.”

A parliamentary motion to extend the service, spearheaded by Premiership footballer Marcus Rashford, was defeated in the Commons this week by 322 votes to 261 – a majority of 61.

A total of five Conservative MPs voted in support of the motion, going against their party line. However, no Somerset MPs were among them. Burnham’s MP James Heappey did not vote.

We reported here that Brean’s Warren Farm Shop is also providing free packed lunches to children in Brean, Berrow and Lympsham this half term.