A shop in Brean has offered to provide a free packed lunch to children in Brean, Berrow and Lympsham this half term who are missing out after local MP James Heappey did not vote either way to support free school lunches to children during school holidays.

It comes after MPs voted against extending free school meals through the holidays for those qualified to receive them.

A motion to extend the service, spearheaded by Premiership footballer Marcus Rashford, was defeated in the Commons this week by 322 votes to 261 – a majority of 61.

A total of five Conservative MPs voted in support of the motion, going against their party line. However, no Somerset MPs were among them. And Burnham’s MP James Heappey did not vote.

In a post on social media, Brean’s Warren Farm Shop says: “In response to our local MP not voting either way to support free school lunches to children during school holidays that need that option, Warren Farm Shop are more than happy to supply a free packed lunch to those children in Brean, Berrow or Lympsham this half term.”

Parents of children who need this facility should contact the shop for more details. Ness’s Cafe at Warren Farm have also offered to help supply food towards the packed lunches.