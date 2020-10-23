Travellers in Burnham-On-Sea

Somerset County Council says it is continuing to pursue legal action in a bid to move a group of travellers who have been pitched up on Burnham-On-Sea seafront for five weeks.

The convoy had been parked up on the South Esplanade opposite the sailing club for a month before they were served with a legal notice by Somerset County Council, which oversees the parking bays.

A week ago, the vehicles moved a hundred metres north along the seafront into the parking spaces in front of Burnham Holiday Village – where they remain.

A Somerset County Council spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com on Friday (October 23rd): “We are aware the group have moved a short distance along the Esplanade but nevertheless a legal notice has been issued and this remains in force. We are continuing to pursue a timely resolution to this matter.”

 

 
