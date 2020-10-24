A horse has been rescued by fire crews after getting stuck in a ditch on Saturday (October 24th).

Crews were called to Jacks Drove, Heath House, Wedmore at just after 8am.

A spokesman said: “Fire crews from Cheddar along with the specialist rescue vehicle from Bridgwater were mobilised to a call reporting a horse stuck in a rhyne up to its shoulders.”

“Fire crews rescued the horse, which was approximately 16 hands and 600kg, from the water filled ditch using water safety equipment, lifting tackle and the assistance of a local telehandler.”

“A vet was also in attendance and sedated the fatigued horse.”