Somerset’s Director of Public Health is urging families to give a new Covid-friendly twist to Halloween this year and keep safe.

With cases of the virus rising throughout the county, trick or treating is a “no go” this year, but that doesn’t mean there is no spooky fun to be had!

Trudi Grant, Somerset’s Director of Public Health, says: “It’s a question of being a little bit more innovative this year.”

“With Halloween fast approaching and half term about to start, many of us would now be planning fun and spooky things to do with our children, or perhaps getting a costume ready for a local fancy dress party.”

“Unfortunately, as we all know, coronavirus means that we need to approach such things differently this year.”

“In normal circumstances this half-term break would be a time for children to enjoy playdates and sleepovers, but we’d encourage you to limit these as much as possible, as this will help reduce the likelihood of more cases emerging.”

Cases of Covid 19 are still lower in Somerset than in many other parts of the country, but health officials say cases are still rising in most areas – and there is no room for complacency.

Councillor Clare Paul, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing at Somerset County Council said: “Trick or treating and therefore knocking on doors and picking up sweets, can increase the risk of spreading the virus through touch and close contact.”

“So instead we are encouraging parents to organise activities in their own home, maybe a Halloween themed treasure hunt around the house and in the garden. Share those sweets in the safety of your own home.”

“Or maybe decorate the front of your house and share pictures on social media. This isn’t about being a killjoy. It’s about making sure we all stay as safe as possible.”

Somerset Public Health is again urging people to follow the national guidance – to play their part in bringing virus numbers down, please continue to:

Wash hands – keep washing hands regularly

Wear face coverings in enclosed spaces

Make space – stay at least 2 metres apart

Follow the Rule of Six

For more information on the latest government guidelines, visit: www.gov.uk/coronavirus