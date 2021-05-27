Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has thanked volunteers who have signed up to join litter picks in the town as part of the Great British Spring Clean.

A council spokeswoman says: “Thank you if you have signed up to join one of the litter picks taking place over the next week in Burnham or Highbridge.”

“If your chosen date was today (Friday 28th May) and you haven’t received an email regarding the litter pick, please arrive before 6:30pm at the High Street car park off Station Approach, where we have a form for you to sign.”

“Please don’t forget to wear sturdy footwear and bring gloves if you have them. Those who have signed up to Wednesday 2nd June litter pick will receive an information e-mail on Tuesday letting you know where we will be meeting.”

If you require any further information, please email info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk