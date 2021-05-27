Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor has given his reaction to the news that the town’s speedway track and Somerset Rebels club are closing as the owners retire from the sport.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, the Somerset Rebels Speedway Club announced this week that it closing after being hit hard by the Covid pandemic.

Somerset Rebels promoter Debbie Hancock said the speedway club “will be no longer” as her family retires from the sport.

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey has given his reaction and praised the Hancock family for their many years in the sport.

The Mayor told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Somerset Speedway leaves its fans with many fabulous and truly exciting memories and we are grateful to the Hancock family for their hard work and dedication in bringing the sport to Somerset. I wish the Hancock family all the very best for the future.”

Chairman of the British Speedway Promoters Association, Robert Godfrey, added: “I’m nearly shedding tears over it.”

“Although we have tried to make an approach to stop it and get them to rent the stadium it’s just not been possible with what’s going on now.”

“I know the level of damage the pandemic has done to them, so it’s not totally unexpected.”

“Knowing the family, they love speedway, you break them in half and it would say speedway, they are passionate people and I know they will be in absolute bits with tears still flowing today.”

The Somerset Rebels were founded by the Hancock family in 2000 and reached the top division in the sport, in 2018. The club won the Premier League in 2013 and 2016.

The Hancocks announced earlier this year that the clubhouse would close but have now decided to shut the speedway track as well.

Debbie says: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to advise supporters and sponsors that the Hancock family have decided to retire from British Speedway and Somerset will be no longer.”

“I can assure everyone who has backed the club that had it not been for the outbreak of Covid-19 then we would have not been in the position that we have found ourselves in.”