The winners of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s annual Christmas lights competition have received their prizes this week.

The town’s Deputy Mayor, Cllr Nick Tolley, presented awards to the owners of the best decorated homes and businesses during a Town Council meeting on Monday, January 20th.

Judges from the Town Council and Burnham Chamber of Trade visited homes and businesses to assess the best lights displays over the festive season.

In Burnham, best individual home was awarded to Brian Samuels of 1 St Christophers Way, pictured below. He received a £25 voucher for use at The Princess Theatre, plus a trophy and a winner’s certificate. The runner-up award went to Paula Payne of 1 Trinity Rise who received a £10 voucher for use at The Princess and a certificate.

In Highbridge, the award for the best individual home went to Elaine and Trevor Searle of 7 Fairdean Road, pictured at the top of this page, who received a £25 voucher for use at The Princess plus a trophy and a winner’s certificate. The runner-up was Darren Bird of 25 South Avenue who received a £10 voucher for The Princess and a certificate.

The Town Council also sponsored a Christmas window competition for small businesses, which was judged by Burnham Chamber of Trade, whose President John Edwards is pictured above with Cllr Tolley presenting the awards.

A £25 winner’s voucher for use at The Princess went to Rosemary Florists of Regent Street in Burnham. A runner-up £10 voucher went to DusiCake of Abingdon Street.

In Highbridge, a £25 winner’s voucher for use at The Princess was won by Sopha of Church Street for their impressive festive furniture shop window display. The award was presented below by Cllr Tolley and Cllr Janet Keen.

A £10 voucher also went to Kerrys Card Creations on Market Street in Highbridge which was the runner-up, pictured below.

There were also a number of other local businesses highly commended: Sea Breeze, Julians Gift Shop, Burnham’s Royal British Legion, Thomas’ Keycutter & Shoe Repairer, M&F Carpets and Baby Bee Crafty.

Cllr Tolley told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There were some superb entries that brought plenty of extra colour to the towns over the festive season – thank you to everyone who took part.”