The RSPA charity shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is set to close down next month.

The charity has said this week that its shop in Burnham’s Regent Street is shutting in February when its lease comes to an end.

A spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are enormously grateful to everyone who has supported the work of the RSPCA North Somerset Branch through Burnham’s Regent Street Charity shop.”

“The lease on the premises is due for renewal at the end of February and it is with regret that a decision has been taken to close the shop.”

“Despite our efforts to extend the range of goods we offered for sale it is no longer viable for us to keep the shop open.”

“Our other shops located in Weston-super-Mare, Yatton, Nailsea and Winscombe will continue to offer some fantastic bargains, and opportunities for existing and new volunteers to help generate funds to support our animal centre at Brent Knoll and help animals in the local community.”