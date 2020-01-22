Hundreds of people have taken part in Somerset’s first Climate Emergency event to help shape a strategy for the county – and there are plenty more opportunities for people in the Burnham-On-Sea area to have their say.

The first drop-in event was held at Taunton Library and further sessions are taking place in Bridgwater, Shepton Mallet and Yeovil.

Open to residents, businesses, groups and anyone with an interest, the drop-ins are a chance to discuss the initial thoughts of the five councils set out in a ‘framework’ document.

Run by the Somerset Climate Action Network (SCAN) on behalf of Somerset’s four District Councils and the County Council, the events are collecting people views with a range of interactive tools including a temperature gauge, a thought tree and some drawings. Information gathered will be used to inform Somerset’s Climate Emergency Strategy.

The other events will be held on Saturdays, between 10am and 4pm, at these venues:

8 February, Sedgemoor District Council. The Sedgemoor Room, Bridgwater House, King Square, Bridgwater, TA6 3AR.

15 February, Mendip District Council. The Council Chamber, Mendip District Council Offices, Cannards Grave Road, Shepton Mallet, BA4 5BT.

22 February, South Somerset District Council. Vicarage Street Methodist Church, Vicarage Street, Yeovil, BA20 1JB.

You can also give your views through two online surveys that have already seen more than 1,500 people get involved.

An online questionnaire is open until 25 February here. A separate survey for 11 to 18-year-olds closes on 18 February and can be found here.

Last year, all five councils declared or recognised ‘climate emergencies’, agreeing to work together to produce a joint Climate Emergency Strategy. The strategy will identify ways for Somerset to work towards being carbon neutral by 2030 and adapt to predicted climate change impacts. Find out more here.

Pictured: Lottie from Somerset Climate Action Network inviting people to put a sticker on how high the temperature of the Climate Emergency is