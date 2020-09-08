A Burnham-On-Sea angling shop in the town centre is set to re-open this autumn with a new owner.

Burnham Angling in Regen Street closed down earlier this year when long-running owner Bob Edmonds retired.

However, now a local angling enthusiast has come forward to re-open the shop and take it on.

“I am hoping that we will re-open in October,” the new owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“I plan to modernise the interior and also expand the stock to cover more variety – and we will be launching a new click and collect service for people to buy items online,” he said.

“We will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays when there is the most demand.”

 

 
