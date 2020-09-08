Burnham-On-Sea’s Priory Court Care and Nursing Home has been rated overall as ‘Good’ in a new CQC inspection published this week.

The inspectors noted that people in the care home, located in Burnham’s Oxford Street, appeared relaxed and had a good rapport with staff.

The report also found that people’s relatives were happy with the care and support of their loved ones, with one person commenting; ” I have confidence that they are looking after him.” The

report also highlighted the good infection control procedures of the home, which have been particularly important during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Priory Court welcomed Vimal Samuel, pictured, as their new Home Manager in June. Vimal has worked for Country Court, the company that operates Priory Court, for ten years and has been Home Manager at Summer Lane Care & Nursing Home in Weston for five. He is leading the care and nursing teams at both homes.

“We are pleased to receive a ‘Good’ rating in our CQC report,” says Country Court Operations Director Helen Richmond.

“Covid-19 has obviously presented challenges over the last few months but Vimal and the team have worked hard to continue to provide the best possible care for our residents at Priory Court, which is rightly reflected in the report.”

Commenting on the report, Vimal added: “I am passionate about delivering the very highest standards of nursing care and helping residents live life to the full at Priory Court. We will continue to build on the report’s findings so that Priory Court remains a safe and happy home for all those who live with us.”