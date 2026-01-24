6.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jan 24, 2026
News
News

Burnham-On-Sea Area Flower Club donates funds to town charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham Area Flower Club has given a welcome boost to a local charity this month with a generous donation to the Friends of Burnham Hospital.

The club has raised funds throughout the year from its popular plant sales and flower displays, choosing the Friends as its charity of the year.

The efforts have resulted in a £400 cheque, which was presented by the club’s Sally Fallows to the Friends’ Ceri Joyce.

Ceri thanked the group for its support, saying: “We are very grateful for this kind donation which will go towards new projects and activities at Burnham Hospital.”

The Friends of Burnham Hospital continue to support the town’s much‑loved community hospital by funding equipment, improvements and patient‑focused initiatives.

