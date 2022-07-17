The Burnham-On-Sea area is set to see its hottest day of the year so far today (Monday) as the heatwave continues.

The Met Office predicts temperatures in the Burnham-On-Sea area may reach a sweltering 34°C (93.2°F) between 3pm-7pm before falling to 29°C (84°F) on Tuesday.

An amber heat warning is in place from the Met Office in our region, warning residents of “population-wide adverse health effects, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.”

It comes as beaches in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow saw an influx of people enjoying the sunshine and taking cooling paddles and swims, as pictured here.

Meanwhile, Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Club is offering cups of free ice cold water outside its premises in Victoria Street today and tomorrow. Manager Paul Hale says the club is keen to help shoppers and passers-by stay safe and hydrated.

Health care advice from NHS Somerset

Dr Matthew Hayman, Somerset NHS Foundation Trust’s deputy chief medical officer, says: “Health and social care services in Somerset are under extreme pressure with higher than usual numbers of people seeking treatment, continued difficulty in discharging patients who no longer need to be in hospital but require support, and high levels of staff sickness due to the increase in COVID-19 in the community.”

“With the weather set to be very hot, we are asking people to help ease the pressure and ensure our services are there for people who need them most.”

He adds: “Please use NHS services wisely and help keep our emergency departments free to treat people with life-threatening illnesses. If you are unwell and unsure where to go visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 – this service will provide advice and direct you to the best place for the care you need.”

“We’d also suggest treating minor conditions at home – your local pharmacist can offer advice. Our staff are working hard to ensure patients who need urgent treatment are treated quickly, but as we manage the additional pressures you may have to wait longer to be seen. Thank you for being patient and kind when you speak to our teams.”

