The winners of Burnham-On-Sea’s 74th annual Sailing Regatta have been announced after two action-packed weekends of racing.

Four yacht races were held in which ten yachts took to the waters of the estuary between Burnham and Stert Island, as pictured here.

The final race was held on Sunday morning (July 17th) to determine this year’s overall winners.

The Harry Gratton Regatta Trophy for the overall winner went to David Jackson onboard ‘Super Sapphire’ and was presented by the Sailing Club’s President Arthur Pizey.

Second was ‘Springtide’ owned by Alan Robinson, third was ‘Plan B’ owned by Andy and Sue Walker, fourth was ‘Walrus’ (Rod Southwell), fifth was ‘Poppy’ (David Barrett), sixth was ‘Persona Grata’ (Alan Potts), seventh was ‘Maranjac’ (Jamie Webster), eighth was ‘Amrun’ (Rob Joyce), ninth was ‘Clara 3’ (David Gooch) and tenth was ‘Moonshine’ (Peter Stanfield).

Sailing director Dave Barrett said there had been four great days of racing with very varied weather conditions and he thanked all those who had taken part and supported this year’s regatta.

Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club Commodore Michael Clarke said that the event had been a “resounding success” and he added that it was good to see plenty of people watching the action from the seafront.