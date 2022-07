Two groups of travellers pitched up in Burnham-On-Sea over the weekend.

Six vehicles arrived in Burnham’s Tesco car park in Ben Travers Way at around 9.30pm on Saturday evening (July 16th) and have since left.

Separately, a group of seven caravans also pitched up at the Cassis Close playing fields where several planned sports activities were halted on Sunday.

Police have visited both groups as they began the process to move them on.