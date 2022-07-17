Burnham-On-Sea band Daft Folk played over the weekend in front of a capacity audience of 5,000 people at the Godney Gathering.

Band member Martin Chedzey told Burnham-On-Sea.com they got a great reception, adding: “The atmosphere was electric – the audience really enjoyed the event and we had lots of very positive, appreciative feedback.”

Topping the bill at this year’s Godney Gathering were The Lightning Seeds and Dr Meaker.

Daft Folk, pictured here in action at Saturday’s event, will next be playing at Burnham-On-Sea’s BoSFest which returns from September 2nd-4th.

The Godney Gathering has quickly established itself as one of the best ‘micro festivals’ in the UK, achieving outstanding reviews. Having started in 2011, it celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2022 across two days. It has gone from a single outdoor stage in 2011 to seven stages in 2022.

Pictured: Daft Folk in action at the weekend event (Photos: Martin Chedzey)