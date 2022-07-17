Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club members have raised over £400 for local good causes by holding a cream tea.

They gathered at the home of Rotarian Janet Wren on Sunday (July 17th) for their first ever afternoon cream tea event.

“More than 60 guests made up of Rotarians and friends enjoyed a splendid cream team washed down with a glass of Prosecco,” said a spokesman.

“Also present was a brass band that played a medley of well-known tunes. A very successful raffle and produce sale meant that the club raised £430 which will be donated to local good causes.”

David Stickels, President of the Club, thanked all those who supported his first fundraising event of the year and particularly Janet and Brian Wren who hosted and sponsored the event.

Pictured: President David with Janet and Brian Wren and all the helpers for the afternoon (photos Keith Gough)