Poets in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being sought for a poetry writing competition and recitals.

The popular Burnham-On-Sea BoSFest music and arts festival is set to return in September where local poetry will be featured on Saturday September 3rd.

“The poetry section at BosFest this year will be featured from 2pm to 4pm in The Gatsby Lounge at The Ritz Club on the Saturday where we will have a microphone and lights provided,” says organiser Richard Curtis.

“We have ten 10-minute slots, of which seven slots are already taken. One slot is allocated for winners of local school competitions to read or have their poem read so we have two 10-minute slots remaining if any poets out there would like to perform their poetry live.”

The BoSFest organisers are also running a poetry competition with two sections: one for under 16’s and one for adults.

The winner of each section will receive a £20 Ritz Cinema voucher which will allow entry for up to five people and they can perform or have their poem read at the start of the poetry section on September 3rd.

If anyone wants to do a 10-minute slot or send their poem for the competition, email Richard at curlycurtis1@hotmail.co.uk