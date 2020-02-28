Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area have been warned to expect more stormy weather over the next few days.

Storm Jorge will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the region today (Friday) and through the weekend.

The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for our area. The first warning for heavy rain is in force today until 6am on Saturday.

“Spells of rain will affect southwest England from early on Friday until early on Saturday. The heaviest rain will fall on Friday night, with 20-30 mm in many areas and 40 mm on some hills. With the ground already saturated, this is likely to lead to some flooding and transport disruption,” warns the Met Office.

A further yellow warning will be in force on Saturday for high winds. “Strong winds will move into south-western parts of the UK by Saturday afternoon, and steadily move north-east through the course of Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday morning. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely, and especially in association with heavier showers across England and Wales during Saturday afternoon. More isolated gusts of 65-70 mph, particularly on coasts and other exposed areas, are probable,” adds the Met Office. Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast