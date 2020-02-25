Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly Farmers Market will be held in the town’s Princess Theatre this Friday (February 28th).

Organisers say the market – which is usually held in Burnham High Street – will move into the theatre on a one-off basis this month due to roadworks.

“We are really grateful to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre for accommodating our market this Friday due to roadworks taking place near our normal spot,” organiser Hannah Palmer told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Please come on down from 9am-1pm and support your local food producers in the dry, as we make the most of this beautiful indoor venue.”

“Taylors of Bruton will have their Easter range including biscuits and hot cross buns. Also, Oven to You will have an extended range of cakes and bakes.”

This months’ line up includes…

Nutts Scotch Eggs

Times Past Cheese Dairy



Taylors of Bruton



Oven to You



Gardiner Whites



Mikes Pork



Wesley Cottage Bees

Goats of the Gorge