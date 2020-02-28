Dormice

Two tiny dormice are being looked after by wildlife carers from Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea.

Marlies Hebdon from Secret World says: “The two dormice rolled out of some ivy whilst it was being removed by a gardener. The finder thought they were mushrooms as they were all curled up due to being in hibernation.”

“The finder put them into another area and called Secret World – and upon speaking to one of our animal carers it was decided to get them into our centre to check them over.”

She adds: “By the time they came in, they were awake, so they will now be kept at the centre until they can be released in the Spring.”

 

