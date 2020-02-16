Secret World Wildlife Rescue is set to hold its second conference at the Oaktree Arena in Highbridge this month.

The two-day conference, organised and hosted by Secret World Wildlife Rescue, will look at some of the issues facing British wild animals and consider the latest techniques in treatment, rehabilitation and release.

The second SWWR Conference on Saturday 29th February and Sunday 1st March 2020 will have a theme of making a difference in conservation (Saturday) and wildlife rehabilitation (Sunday).

On the Saturday, Mark Jones, Head of Policy at the Born Free Foundation, will open the conference with his personal thoughts on how we can all ‘make a difference’.

Becki Lawson from ZSL and the Garden Wildlife Health project will discuss their ongoing citizen science project and recent findings from it.

Back by popular demand will be ‘bat man’ Daniel Hargreaves, this time discussing his involvement in a bat conservation project in Trinidad.

John Corder will present a personal perspective on wildlife reintroductions, focusing on pheasant species but also touching on mammalian projects he has also been involved in.

Quintin Rayer will introduce us to ‘ethical and sustainable investing’ and how we can make a difference with money.

Debbie Bailey from Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and High Peak Badger Group will close the day presenting details of the very successful badger vaccination program that she co-ordinates.

On the Sunday Frances Baines, a veterinary surgeon with a special interest in the use of UV light will open the day, looking at this often forgotten but essential area of animal management.

David Couper from RSPCA West Hatch will discuss many aspects of seal rehabilitation and Liz Mullineaux, a wildlife and emergency vet, will speak about on how we can improve wildlife first aid.

Phoebe Vaughan from the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust will discuss all aspects of handling birds, from individuals to large groups and Danny Chambers will discuss some of the emotional and mental health issues facing veterinary professionals and wildlife rehabilitators.

Finally, Pauline Kidner the founder of Secret World Wildlife Rescue, will share just some of what she has learnt in over 30 years of wildlife rehabilitation.

There will be an opportunity for interactive discussion with a panel of speakers at the end of each day. For those wishing to stay for both days, there will also be the opportunity to meet for dinner on the Saturday evening.

Standard price of £80 per day or £150 for both days, but with a special discount on these prices using the codes: SWWR10DAY for £10 off one day or SWWR20WKND for £20 off the weekend

Further information is here.