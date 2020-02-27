Young Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts are celebrating this week after success at the Scottish Open Championships.

A group of over 30 youngsters from Monarchs Gymnastics Club took part in the championships in Glasgow over the weekend.

“There were many teams taking part this year from Scotland, including the Scottish National Team, as well as several London clubs and gymnasts from South Tyneside and Northern Ireland with a very high standard of gymnastics,” said the club’s Mandy Warburton.

“Gold medals were won by our Mens 4 group of Joe Reed, Toby Baker, Jack Warburton and Mason Wall, our Senior Trio Jess Reed, Jennifer Marshall and Evie Tissington.

“Bronze medals went to Gina Cumberlidge, Evie Skinner and Summer Belben, Kian Hawkes and Tay Meager, Connie Skinner and Juno Channon, Rachel Medhurst and Naomi Lourenco.”

“In total, Monarchs Gymnastics took 33 gymnasts with them and all gymnasts made their coaches very proud.”

Over the next few months the club will be busy competing in another three competitions in London, Bristol and Wales.