A ceremony has been held this week to mark the unveiling of Highbridge’s first new council homes in the town in over 35 years.

Seven new flats have been constructed at Alpha House in Market Street, replacing the former library and several disused offices.

Councillors and officials from Sedgemoor District Council were this week joined by representatives from Homes in Sedgemoor, Ken Biggs Construction and others to watch Cllr Peter Clayton, council chairman, formally mark the opening of the new homes.

The council has invested £500,000 to construct the new affordable-rented homes – five of which replace redundant offices at the back of the property, while two are in place of the empty former Library.

Duncan Harvey, Sedgemoor’s Housing Development Manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “With the national shortfall of homes under the spotlight right now, the role of local authorities such as Sedgemoor District Council in delivering new homes has taken on even greater importance.”

“The adoption of its new Housing Development Strategy in late 2019 set the foundation for Sedgemoor District Council to realise its ambitious house build programme to build 20% of new homes by 2030.”

“This project demonstrates the council’s commitment to increasing the supply of quality affordable homes. These seven homes represents good news for local people seeking a which are well designed, energy efficient and fit-for-purpose home in the town.”

“We are confident that these new homes will be a positive addition to Highbridge. The Council is investing over £9m into its current new build affordable housing pipeline to deliver over 100 council homes. We aim to add to this programme over the coming years.”

Speaking at the opening, Cllr Clayton paid special thanks to Ross Mallon and Rob Hansford from Ken Biggs and Tony Streeting from Randall Simmonds, Quattro Architects and lastly the Affordable Housing Team, who are leading on the Council’s House Building Programme, bringing forward schemes such as this.