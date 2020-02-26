A new hair salon has opened in Burnham-On-Sea’s town centre this week.

No.1 Regent Street has been launched by Emily Stevens, who has been a hairdresser in Burnham for nine years.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Emily says: “I have a lot of passion for what I do and I’m always determined to achieve more, so what better way to do that then to introduce my own salon to the town.”

“With a contemporary style, and a friendly atmosphere, the team at No1 Regent Street cannot wait to welcome you, including Ellen Stevens, Robyn Smith and beauty therapist Hannah Rimes.”

An official opening will be held at the new business in Burnham’s Regent Street this Saturday, 29th February, from 2pm when visitors will be welcome to have a look around while enjoying a glass of fizz.