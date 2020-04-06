Burnham-On-Sea animal carers from Secret World Wildlife Rescue have this week released a swan after it was rescued from the M5 motorway.

Highways England called out Secret World last week to help the swan that had become wedged between the central reservation on the M5 near Weston.

The swan was freed but ran onto the hard shoulder and into some hedges where the fire service and Secret World rescued it, as first reported here.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com on Monday (April 6th), Secret World’s Marlies Hebdon said: “The swan rescued by the fire brigade last week has been released back to the wild. Lesley Browne, CEO of Secret World, took the swan for release at a local swan hotspot.”

“The swan was originally rescued from the central reservation of the M5. The rescue involved Avon & Somerset Police, the Highways Agency and Weston super Mare Fire Brigade, and Simon, one of our response drivers.”

“The swan joined a large flock of other swans on the Somerset Levels.”

Pictured: Secret World’s CEO Lesley Browne releasing the swan