Burnham-On-Sea’s MP has said he is “deeply concerned” by the news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved into intensive care as he continues to battle Coronavirus.

James Heappey told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’m deeply concerned about the news that the Prime Minister has been transferred to intensive care.”

“He is in the best possible hands and there is no better place for him to be as he battles against Covid-19.”

“Kate and I are sending all our love and prayers to Boris and Carrie. We hope that he’ll make a quick recovery and that they’ll be reunited as soon as possible.”

The Prime Minister has visited the Burnham-On-Sea area several times in recent years, most recently last June. Boris Johnson visited Highbridge’s King Alfred School, as pictured below.