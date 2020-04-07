GP surgeries in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will be staying open over the Easter break to support patients during the Coronavirus outbreak.

GP surgeries, which usually close over the bank holiday weekend, will now be open on Friday the 10th of April and Monday the 13th of April between 8am and 6.30pm.

Services may be provided by individual practices or as part of collaborative efforts by groups of practices working together.

Dr Emma Keane, GP and Associate Clinical Director of Primary Care, Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Somerset residents can ring their GP practice as usual to make an appointment. Patients will be triaged online or over the phone to make sure that patients are cared for by the right person, in the right place for their illness.”

“Our main priority will be supporting patients with urgent needs. If people need to be seen face to face they will be. Practices in Somerset are following infection control guidelines designed to help protect patients and colleagues from becoming infected with COVID-19. We would like to remind people to please not attend their practice without an appointment to do so.”

“You can help us by using NHS 111 online first for advice rather than approaching your GP practice. If you are looking for advice or information your GP practice website has links to a range of online services and, in most cases, you can order repeat prescriptions online.”

Community pharmacies will also be opening on Friday the 10th and Monday the 13th of April.

Find your nearest pharmacy and its opening times here: https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/find-a-pharmacy.

For full pharmacy rotas over Easter, see: https://www.england.nhs.uk/south/info-professional/pharm-info/pharmacy-opening-hours/