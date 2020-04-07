Navy helicopter over Burnham-On-Sea

Military helicopters have been spotted circling over parts of Burnham-On-Sea, Brent Knoll and Brean this week.

This low-flying Navy helicopters were spotted over Burnham on Tuesday (April 7th) and one was captured in this photo taken by a Burnham-On-Sea.com reader.

The activity, which took place over several hours, led some to be concerned that the military was becoming more involved in the coronavirus lockdown.

But a spokeswoman for the Navy told Burnham-On-Sea.com on Tuesday evening that residents have no need to be concerned.

“The helicopter was a Merlin Mk4 operating from Yeovilton and it is performing routine training in the Burnham and Bristol Channel area this week.”

 

 
