Somerset Trading Standards bosses are reminding owners of guest houses, campsites and restaurants in the Burnham-On-Sea area to remain closed this Easter to help combat coronavirus.

A spokesman from Devon, Somerset and Torbay Trading Standards says: “On March 23rd the Government ordered hospitality businesses to close and said that people should stay at home and only essential travel is permitted.”

“With very few exceptions all hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, holiday rentals, campsites and boarding houses should be closed for commercial use until further notice.”

“Additionally, all restaurants, public houses, wine bars, cafes, canteens and other food and drink establishments must also close unless they are providing food for takeaway or delivery only.”

“Holidaymakers are also reminded that visiting the West Country for leisure is not regarded as essential travel and they risk receiving a fine from the Police.”

“If you think a business is open illegally, please report the matter by email to us via tradingstandards@devon.gov.uk.”

If you are unsure if the rules apply to your business, please check the Gov.uk website for guidance.