Burnham-On-Sea residents are being asked by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service to consider composting instead of lighting bonfires during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The service has issued the guidance this week amid “additional pressures and challenges since the virus outbreak.”

A spokesman says: “With the weather set to be mild and sunny throughout the bank holiday weekend, far more of us will be spending time outside in the garden. That increase is expected because of the restrictions on movement due to Coronavirus.”

“Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has had additional pressures and challenges since the virus outbreak.”

“Firefighters have had to attend an increasing number of call-outs to bonfires over the last two weeks.”

“Whilst it’s tempting to burn some garden rubbish, please consider your neighbours and the emergency services who are already stretched and keep our communities safe.”

The service is asking residents to consider composting garden waste instead of burning their garden waste.

Laura Pratt, community safety prevention manager at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, adds: “We are urging everyone to be more aware of the demands on fire services and the additional fire risks that so much time at home can bring, and to take steps to protect yourself and your family.”