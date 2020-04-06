Burnham-On-Sea’s Home Farm holiday park has delivered hundreds of Easter eggs to Weston Hospital NHS staff this week to thank them for their work on the Coronavirus frontline.

The holiday park’s owner, Steve Atkinson, says: “As a thank you to the hard-working NHS staff at Weston General Hospital I delivered over 350 Easter Eggs on behalf of Home Farm Holiday Park.”

“It’s a small gesture in comparison with the risk they are all taking by being on the frontline with this horrific situation, but it’s an act of gratitude nonetheless.”

“They were gratefully received and will hopefully be enjoyed.”