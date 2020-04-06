Brean’s Holiday Resort Unity will be live streaming a special entertainment show this Friday, (April 10th) featuring Sooty and Richard Cadell.

Viewers will be able to watch online free at 11am via a Facebook live stream at www.facebook.com/unitybrean

Resident entertainer Chunkie Russell will also be hosting this week a ‘Live Bake Off’ and a “Crazy Science Show’ as part of this week’s daily 11am entertainment online.

“The live streams are proving very popular around the country and we love interacting with everyone as we bring the first-class entertainment to people’s living rooms,” said the park’s spokesman Jonathan Pickard.

Sooty debuted on local television in 1952, and the children’s television shows that bear his name have continued in various forms since 1955.

According to ‘Guinness World Records’, together they are the longest-running “non-consecutive” children’s programme in the UK.