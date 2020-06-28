This was the moment a tiny bird had a very lucky escape in a village near Burnham-On-Sea at the weekend.

Traffic came to a halt in Brent Knoll when the baby pigeon was spotted weaving in and out of passing vehicles by a keen-eyed pedestrian.

Vehicles stopped in Brent Street as Kim Wilcox coaxed the tiny bird – known as a squab – out of danger, as pictured here.

“He was in a very dangerous place, but we managed to guide the bird away from the cars and to the safety of the pavement, before collecting him in a box,” she said.

The bird was taken to Secret World Wildlife Rescue centre in East Huntspill, where he’s now being looked after by the team.